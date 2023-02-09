Left Menu

Assam: 6 houses gutted in massive fire in Kamrup

According to the local police, there is no report of any casualty in the fire incident.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least six houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Chhaygaon area in Assam's Kamrup district on Wednesday. According to the reports, the fire broke out at a house in the Chhaygaon Merganda area and it spread out to nearby houses.

Properties worth several lakh of rupees were also gutted in the fire. "The fire first broke out at a house and spread out to nearby houses. There were six houses which were burnt to ashes in the fire," the local youth said.

Later, firefighters and locals brought the situation under control. According to the local police, there is no report of any casualty in the fire incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

