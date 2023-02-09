J-K: 3 children among 5 of Uttar Pradesh family found dead in Kupwara

Five members of a family from Uttar Pradesh, including three children, were found dead due to suspected suffocation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said. The incident took place on Wednesday at the family's rented accommodation in the Kralpora area of the district.

The deceased children included a child who was 5-7 years old, another who was three and the third was born just a couple of days ago. The Block Medical Officer, Kralpora, Mohammad Shafi told ANI, "I arrived here in an ambulance and saw five people lying dead in a room including two children and an infant which was just one or two days old."

The official said that the cause of the death is suspected to be suffocation due to monoxide poisoning. "All five of them died due to suffocation, the cause of death can be due to monoxide poisoning," he added.

The deceased family members have been identified as Majid Ahmad, his wife Shana Khatoon, their children FAizan Ansari, Abu Zar and an unnamed infant were declared dead upon examination. Police have launched the inquest proceedings, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)