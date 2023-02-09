Left Menu

Russian rouble slumps to weakest vs dollar since late April

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $85.2 a barrel. For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 73.0500 roubles)

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:29 IST
Russian rouble slumps to weakest vs dollar since late April
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble slid to its weakest level against the dollar since late April on Thursday, driven down by market demand for foreign currency and Russia's lower export earnings. At 0550 GMT, the rouble was 1.1% weaker against the dollar at 73.10, after hitting its lowest point since April 27, 2022 at 73.3850 earlier in the session.

It had lost 1.2% to trade at 78.35 versus the euro and shed 0.9% against the yuan to 10.77 . Russia is now selling 8.9 billion roubles ($121.83 million)worth of foreign currency per day, compensating for lower oil and gas revenues, down 46.4% year-on-year in January.

Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed Russia's federal budget to a deficit of about $25 billion in January, as sanctions and the cost of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine weigh on the economy. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.1% at $85.2 a barrel.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see ($1 = 73.0500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023