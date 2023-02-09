Left Menu

Unilever beats fourth-quarter sales estimates

"Volume will improve as price growth softens, but it is too early to say whether volume will turn positive in the second half." Underlying sales rose 9.2% in the fourth quarter, beating company-provided analyst estimates of a 8.2% increase.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 12:39 IST
Unilever beats fourth-quarter sales estimates
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter; @Unilever

Unilever Plc on Thursday reported quarterly underlying sales growth above expectations, helped by higher prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food.

The London-based company said it expects cost inflation to continue in 2023, forecasting net material inflation in the first half of around 1.5 billion euros. The packaged goods industry has raised prices sharply over the past year to cope with surging costs of everything from cocoa and sunflower oil to wheat. The industry had already been battling high COVID-era supply chain and raw material expenses when Russia invaded Ukraine, driving up the prices of energy and several other commodities.

"In the first half, underlying price growth will remain high, and volume growth will be negative," Unilever said in a statement. "Volume will improve as price growth softens, but it is too early to say whether volume will turn positive in the second half." Underlying sales rose 9.2% in the fourth quarter, beating company-provided analyst estimates of a 8.2% increase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023