Karnataka CM Bommai condoles demise of former MLA Shivananda Ambadagatti

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of his friend and former MLA Shivananda Ambadagatti, who passed away on Thursday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Taking to Twitter Karanatak CM Bommai tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn that former MLA and my dear friend Mr Shivananda Ambadagatti passed away due to a heart attack.He was an MLA from Dharwad Rural Constituency and was a very simple gentleman."

In another tweet, CM Bommai prayed for his family and tweeted, "I pray that God may rest his soul, give strength to his family and fans to bear his loss. Om Shanti." Notably, Shivananda Ambadagatti was a former MLA from the Dharwad Rural Constituency. (ANI)

