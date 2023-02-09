Karnataka CM Bommai condoles demise of former MLA Shivananda Ambadagatti
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of his friend and former MLA Shivananda Ambadagatti, who passed away on Thursday after suffering from cardiac arrest.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai condoled the death of his friend and former MLA Shivananda Ambadagatti, who passed away on Thursday after suffering from cardiac arrest. Taking to Twitter Karanatak CM Bommai tweeted, "I am deeply saddened to learn that former MLA and my dear friend Mr Shivananda Ambadagatti passed away due to a heart attack.He was an MLA from Dharwad Rural Constituency and was a very simple gentleman."
In another tweet, CM Bommai prayed for his family and tweeted, "I pray that God may rest his soul, give strength to his family and fans to bear his loss. Om Shanti." Notably, Shivananda Ambadagatti was a former MLA from the Dharwad Rural Constituency. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka HC forms panel to find out if Krishik Samaj building is on Cubbon Park land
Cong gave birth to 'illegal things & corruption' in country: Karnataka CM
Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore
Amit Shah to attend road show, public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow
Karnataka thrash Jharkhand by nine wickets