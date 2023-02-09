Left Menu

Norway wealth fund to vote against board members who fall short on climate

Norway's $1.35 trillion wealth fund said on Thursday it would step up its engagement with companies over the management of climate risk by voting against board members who it deems are not doing enough on the issue.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:00 IST
Norway wealth fund to vote against board members who fall short on climate
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's $1.35 trillion wealth fund said on Thursday it would step up its engagement with companies over the management of climate risk by voting against board members who it deems are not doing enough on the issue. Investing the state's revenues from oil and gas production and managed by a unit of Norway's central bank, the fund is one of the world's largest investors, investing its cash across 9,200 companies in 70 countries, among other assets.

"We will now vote against board members if a company has experienced material failures in the oversight, management or disclosure of climate risk," the fund said in its annual report on responsible investments, published on Thursday. The fund has long engaged on climate change with the companies it invests in.

Its latest move was in September, when it laid out plans to firms to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement and following a mandate from Norway's government.

Also Read: Norway may send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine -Norwegian newspapers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023