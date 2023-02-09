Left Menu

Police registers case for fake number plate in UP's Mathura

A case for a fake number plate has been registered against two vehicles, including one school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 13:02 IST
Police registers case for fake number plate in UP's Mathura
Police registers case for fake number plate in UP's Mathura (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case for a fake number plate has been registered against two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Thursday. The case was registered after two vehicles were found sharing the same number plate on Wednesday.

According to the officials on Wednesday, a car driver stopped when the driver found that the number plates of both vehicles are the same. "An hour later after a discussion among the vehicles' drivers, the matter reached the city police station. After which, on having the same number of two vehicles, the police and transport department spun into action and got involved in the investigation of the matter" officials added.

Manoj Kumar, Assistant Regional Transport Office (RTO) said, "Two vehicles- a bus and a car- have been found using the same vehicle registration number plate." The RTO officer further assured that action would be taken against violators using fake or improper vehicle registration plates in the city.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023