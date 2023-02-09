Scoreboard: 1st Test, India vs Australia

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma not out 56 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 0 Extras: (NB-1) 1 Total: (For 1 wicket in 24 overs) 77 Fall of wickets: 1-76 Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-1-27-0, Scott Boland 3-1-4-0, Nathan Lyon 10-3-33-0, Todd Murphy 7-0-13-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)