Left Menu

SC sends back to Bombay HC Mainak Mehta's plea to travel to Hong Kong

The Supreme Court on Thursday sent back the plea to the Bombay High Court to hear afresh the CBI plea challenging the decision to permit Mainak Mehta, who is diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, to travel to his home in Hong Kong.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:04 IST
SC sends back to Bombay HC Mainak Mehta's plea to travel to Hong Kong
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday sent back to the Bombay High Court to hear afresh the CBI plea challenging the decision to permit Mainak Mehta, who is fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's brother-in-law, to travel to his home in Hong Kong. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also asked the Bombay High Court to decide the plea in four weeks and said that the CBI and Mehta might file additional documents in the high court within a period of two weeks.

The court noted that Mehta will be furnishing letters of authority to banks to furnish statements of accounts. The court was hearing the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea challenging the Bombay High Court which upheld a trial court order allowing Mehta to travel to his home in Hong Kong. Mehta, a British national who lives in Hong Kong with his family, returned to India in September 2021 and made his first appearance before the court in Mumbai.

CBI has told the court that it apprehends that huge amounts of money have gone into those accounts and Mehta, who is a foreign national and is not giving them access to the accounts. Mehta's counsel maintained that his client has co-operated with the CBI but the probe agency is making false allegations against him.

Mehta's brother-in-law Nirav Modi is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023