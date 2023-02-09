Left Menu

Natco Pharma Q3 net dips 22 pc at Rs 62 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 17:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Natco Pharma on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 22 per cent to Rs 62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 80 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total income of the company stood at Rs 513 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 591 crore in the year-ago period that had a one-time licensing revenue. The company's board, which met on Thursday, approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Shares of the company ended 0.38 per cent down at Rs 529.10 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

