Left Menu

Suzlon Energy net profit more than doubles to Rs 78 crore in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 17:53 IST
Suzlon Energy net profit more than doubles to Rs 78 crore in Q3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon Energy Limited on Thursday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 78.28 crore during the December 2022 quarter, mainly due to reduced expenses.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 36.77 crore during the October-December quarter of preceding fiscal, Suzlon Energy said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income however fell to Rs 1,464 crore from Rs 1,615 crore a year ago.

The expenses stood at Rs 1,386 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 1,573 crore in the year ago quarter.

In a separate statement, Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: ''The beginning of 2023 has been highly encouraging for the wind energy sector with a slew of crucial policy announcements. Indian wind energy is equipped and on track to contribute substantially towards India's energy transition roadmap.'' Ashwani Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said: ''Q3 has been a stable quarter for us. Our service business continues to do well, and our focus remains on executing our order book. We commissioned the first machine of our largest wind turbine series, the S144-3.x MW at Sankaneri, Tamil Nadu, in December 2022, and the early performance reports are very encouraging.'' Pune-based Suzlon is India's largest energy solutions provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023