BRIEF-OFGEM Says Co-Op Energy Agrees To Implement Additional Energy Efficiency Measures

OFGEM:

* CO-OP ENERGY AGREES TO IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL ENERGY EFFICIENCY MEASURES AFTER FAILURE TO MEET ENERGY COMPANY OBLIGATION

* CO-OP ENERGY AGREED TO TAKE STEPS TO ADDRESS SHORTFALL OF £35M, PLUS ADDITIONAL STEPS TO DELIVER £3.5M IN ENERGY BILL SAVINGS, BY 31 DEC 2024

