Azeri crude still being piped to Ceyhan -BP Azerbaijan
Azeri crude oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port remain halted after sustaining earthquake damage, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday, while Azeri crude oil continued to flow there via a pipeline. Estimates over when exports could resume varied widely, a shipping agent familiar with the situation said on Thursday, adding that the timeframe for a restart ranged from another 2 days up to 10 days.
The company did not specify how many more days it could continue pumping before storage was filled, adding in a response to a Reuters request for comment that it was evaluating the situation.
Sources previously told Reuters that there were 4 days worth of storage capacity at the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan once Ceyhan hits its maximum. Estimates over when exports could resume varied widely, a shipping agent familiar with the situation said on Thursday, adding that the timeframe for a restart ranged from another 2 days up to 10 days.
