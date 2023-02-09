Left Menu

Azeri crude still being piped to Ceyhan -BP Azerbaijan

Azeri crude oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port remain halted after sustaining earthquake damage, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday, while Azeri crude oil continued to flow there via a pipeline. Estimates over when exports could resume varied widely, a shipping agent familiar with the situation said on Thursday, adding that the timeframe for a restart ranged from another 2 days up to 10 days.

Azeri crude oil exports from Turkey’s Ceyhan port remain halted after sustaining earthquake damage, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday, while Azeri crude oil continued to flow there via a pipeline. The company did not specify how many more days it could continue pumping before storage was filled, adding in a response to a Reuters request for comment that it was evaluating the situation.

Sources previously told Reuters that there were 4 days worth of storage capacity at the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan once Ceyhan hits its maximum. Estimates over when exports could resume varied widely, a shipping agent familiar with the situation said on Thursday, adding that the timeframe for a restart ranged from another 2 days up to 10 days.

