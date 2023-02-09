Russia to display Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter at Aero India air show

The Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Checkmate light tactical fighter and Orlan-30 drones will be among 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware that will be displayed at the upcoming Aero India 2023 international air show, Russia's state arms seller said on Thursday.

The 14th edition of the biennial air show would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 13-17.

''Rosoboronexport will feature about 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware, including the Su-57E top-notch fifth-generation multirole fighter and the Checkmate light tactical aircraft,'' state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a statement from the company.

It would also display the Il-76MD-90A (E) military transport plane, the Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker, the Su-35 and Su-30SME fighters and the MiG-35D multirole frontline fighter.

In addition, Rosoboronexport will present the Ka-226T light utility helicopter whose production is suggested to be launched under the 'Make in India' programme on the premises of Indo-Russian Helicopters Limited, a joint venture with the participation of Russian and Indian industrial companies, the press office said.

At the air show, Russia will also demonstrate the upgraded Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters and Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft that enjoy strong demand on the world market and in the Asia-Pacific region today, it said.

Russia will also feature the Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone at the Aero India 2023 air show for the first time abroad, the press office said.

The Orlan-30 drone system engineered and produced by the Special Technology Center is a follow-up of the Orlan-10 UAV that enjoys strong demand on the world market.

The Orlan-30 is intended for conducting aerial reconnaissance, searching for, detecting and identifying objects in the visible or infrared range. In addition, when equipped with a mission payload, it provides target designation for precision-guided weapons for destroying fixed and moving targets in the daytime or at night.

Russia’s state arms seller will also demonstrate advanced anti-drone systems at the Aero India 2023 international air show.

''Russian-made anti-drone systems, including Repellent, RLK-MCE, RB-504P-E and RB-504A-E, will also be on display,” Rosoboronexport said.

According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.

The Aerospace and defence exhibition is to be held in an area of around 35,000 sqm, for which a total of 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign for Aero India this time.

The five-day event to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would include aerial displays by aircraft along with a large exhibition and trade fair of aerospace companies. This year, the exhibition is expected to be the biggest airshow with the highest rate of participation and would feature top international think-tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly in the last few months despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)