Banned ULFA militant killed in encounter with forces in Assam's Tinsukia; arms & ammunition recovered

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI that, one ULFA-I militant was killed during the gun battle on Wednesday between the militants and security forces.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
One militant of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) was killed in a fierce gunfight with security forces along with the recovery of arms and ammunition in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Thursday. The official added militants were planning to carry out an attack on senior police officials.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Tinsukia district told ANI that, one ULFA-I militant was killed during the gun battle on Wednesday between the militants and security forces. "The encounter took place at Malugaon area near Ledo. One ULFA-I militant was killed on the spot and other members of the militant group fled from the area by taking advantage of darkness," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

The slain militant was identified as Uttam Lahon alias Uday Asom. "He was an Improvised explosive device (IED) expert of the banned militant outfit," the official said. The security personnel recovered one small arm, one rifle, two grenades, IED materials, and other war-like stores from the encounter site, they said.

"We had credible information about the presence of 7-9 members of armed ULFA-I militant group in the areas of Margherita and Lekhapari police station in past few days who were planning to kidnap a businessman as well," an Assam Police official said. "The entire area was cordoned off by the joint team of police and army. The entire operation was planned and supervised by Assam DGP GP Singh," an official familiar with the matter said.

Tinsukia district police confirmed the gunfight between security personnel and ULFA-I. "A further search of the area is going on," the official added.

The banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) took responsibility for the ambush on an Indian army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia district in November last year. (ANI)

