AAP Sanjay Singh moves suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Adani issue

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises under Rule 267.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:43 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Thursday demanding a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises under Rule 267. On Wednesday, Singh demanded suspension of business under rule 267. However, the chair rejected the notice following a walkout by the AAP.

The notice said that the public sector banks and LIC had lost money in the Adani Group case after the Hindenburg report. The concerned report is from US-based Hindenburg Research that surfaced on January 24 and claimed that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

According to a statement by the Adani Group, the Adani portfolio and the Adani verticals are focused on bringing India into the global economy and nation-building. In the summary of the long response by Adani Group, it said the report was "nothing but a lie". The report, however, triggered a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies.The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Since then there has been no business in Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani issue. The Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses. The opposition parties are going to meet today at 10 am to "decide the day's strategy" regarding their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Adani Issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

