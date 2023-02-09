Rs 505.80 lakh distributed to affected families in Joshimath: Chamoli DM

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Thursday said an amount of Rs 505.80 lakh has, so far, been distributed to the families hit by subsidence in Joshimath. The amount distributed is advance relief for damaged buildings, a special rehabilitation package, a one-time special grant for transportation of goods, and for the purpose of immediate needs and purchase of household items.

"A total 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are still in relief camps. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medicine are being made available to the affected people in the relief camps," said Khurana. Earlier, on February 2, Khurana conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed for the rehabilitation of the affected families migrating due to land subsidence.

The DM also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible. Work for temporary rehabilitation and pre-fabricated shelters, for the affected families has been started by Central Building Research Institution (CBRI), Roorkee. It is building 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK model prototype prefabricated shelters in Dhak village, Chamoli on the land located near Horticulture Department, HDRI.

Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha, said, "After earmarking land for the construction of model prototype prefabricated shelters of 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK types in Dhak village, Chamoli, work has been started for land levelling, arrangement of electricity, water, and sewer lines. The option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Legislative Assembly is also there." Sinha said an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed to 261 affected families in Joshimath as interim relief.

Earlier, on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been detected. (ANI)

