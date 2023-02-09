Left Menu

Russia must boost tank production as West arms Ukraine - ex-president Medvedev

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:58 IST
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said during a visit to a tank factory on Thursday that Moscow would increase production of tanks in response to Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

"As we know, our adversary (Ukraine) has been begging abroad for planes, missiles, tanks. How should we respond? It is clear that in this case, it is natural for us to increase production of various armaments including modern tanks," he said.

