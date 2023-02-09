Left Menu

U.N. nuclear energy chief Grossi holds talks with Rosatom CEO in Moscow -report

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:17 IST
Talks between the CEO of Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom and the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, began in Moscow on Thursday, Russian nuclear industry newspaper Strana Rosatom reported.

Grossi's talks with Rosatom's Alexei Likhachev will focus on the creation of a safe zone around the Zaporizhzia nuclear plant in Ukraine, it said. The plant has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022.

