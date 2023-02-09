CUET-UG 2023: Registration process to start tonight, last date on March 12

The online submission of application forms for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for admission to undergraduate programmes will start from Thursday night, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Jagadesh Kumar said in a series of tweets. He also informed that the last date for submitting applications is March 12.

"Announcement on CUET-UG: Online Submission of Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) - 2023] for Admission to Undergraduate Programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is 12 March 2023," the UGC chairman said. He further said that the city of the examination would be announced on April 30 and the admit cards for the same can be downloaded from the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from the second week of May. The exams will start on May 21.

In another tweet, he said, "The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu." "Section 1A - has 13 Indian Languages; Section 1B has 20 other Languages; Section 2 has 27 domain subjects; Section 3 - General Test. A candidate can choose maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections," he added.

Kumar further informed that the exams will be held in three shifts on multiple days depending on the number of candidates and their subject choices. Aspiring candidates can apply for the CUET (UG) 2023 through the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in only.

In case anybody faces some difficulty, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Last year, the NTA held the CUET UG 2022 examination in six phases between July 15 and August 30, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities at 489 centres in 259 cities across the country.

The exam was held in six phases and approximately 14,90,000 candidates appeared for the exam. "The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," the NTA had said in September 2022. (ANI)

