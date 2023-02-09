Left Menu

Russia accuses Nord Stream blast investigators of cover-up

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that investigations into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year had been conducted in such a way that their findings would remain hidden, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

