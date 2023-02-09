Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi unveil lord Laxman idol in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled an idol of lord Laxman at the Lucknow Airport on Thursday.

09-02-2023
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi unveil lord Laxman idol (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled an idol of lord Laxman at the Lucknow Airport here. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present on the occasion.

Famous sculptor Ram Sutar has made the statue that weighs 1,200 kg and is 12 feet tall. The grand Laxman statue is built at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh. Sutar had also designed the 182 metres tall Statue of Unity, Ahmedabad.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing on the occasion, said that Uttar Pradesh will play the role of 'growth engine' under Yogi Adityanath. "If any state is going to play the role of 'growth engine', it is Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. The scale at which the Investors Summit is being held tomorrow is amazing," Singh said.

Notably, Prime Minister will visit Lucknow on Friday to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. (ANI)

