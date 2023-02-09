Left Menu

Russia accuses Nord Stream blast investigators of cover-up

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that European countries were trying to hide the results of their investigations into last year's blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, accusing them of covering up who was to blame. "The investigation is being carried out in such a way that...

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-02-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 20:12 IST
Russia accuses Nord Stream blast investigators of cover-up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that European countries were trying to hide the results of their investigations into last year's blasts on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, accusing them of covering up who was to blame.

"The investigation is being carried out in such a way that... the remains are literally and figuratively left in the water," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, according to the state-run RIA news agency. The blasts, which are being investigated by Swedish and Danish authorities, could put three of Nord Stream 1 and 2's four undersea lines permanently out of use.

Moscow had asked Stockholm to be allowed to join the investigation, but both Sweden and Denmark rejected the idea of Russian participation. Construction of Nord Stream 2, designed to carry Russian gas to Germany, was completed in September 2021. Berlin shelved its certification just days before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Swedish and other European investigators say the attacks were carried out on purpose, but they have not said who they think was responsible. Moscow, without providing evidence, has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023