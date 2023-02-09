Cash worth Rs 1 crore recovered from car in Kolkata, two detained

Cash worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat, the police said on Thursday, adding that two persons were detained in connection with the incident. The police said they have registered a case in the matter.

The two persons, including the driver, failed to show any documents following which they were detained. "Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered by Kolkata Police from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat. Acting on credible information, two people were intercepted outside Mukti World. Rs 1 crore in cash was recovered from the car, for which they failed to show any documents. A case has been initiated," Kolkata Police said.

Further investigation into the matter was underway. (ANI)

