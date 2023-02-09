Left Menu

Pawan Hans commences new helicopter services in Assam under RCS UDAN scheme

09-02-2023
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Pawan Hans Ltd. commenced its helicopter services on six routes in the state of Assam on 8th February, 2023. These new helicopter services launched under the RCS UDAN scheme will provide connectivity on the “Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh” network.

The RCS UDAN of the Ministry of Civil Aviation is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

RCS UDAN Helicopter services in the state of Assam will boost Air-connectivity within the State by offering the fastest mode of travel to connect Tezpur, Jorhat, and Dibrugarh from the State capital. The Helicopter services will also play a key role in promoting Tourism activities in the State.

For RCS UDAN Services, Pawan Hans has deployed one Twin Engine Dauphin Helicopter having a seating capacity of up to 11 passengers. RCS UDAN services are being operated under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt. of India to promote Regional Air-connectivity by offering affordable Airfares.

The inauguration of RCS UDAN Helicopter Operations at Guwahati Airport was done in the presence of Shri Maninder Singh, Addl. Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam, Shri Kumar Padmapani Bora, Secretary Tourism, Govt. of Assam, Shri SanmukhJugani, Regional Executive Director, AAI, and Shri Sanjay Kumar, General Manager, Pawan Hans.

For booking online tickets of Helicopter, Passengers can book through the Pawan Hans Online portal www.booking.pawanhans.co.in or may visit Pawan Hans Ticketing Offices at respective Airports/ Heliports.

(With Inputs from PIB)

