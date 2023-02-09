Russia: we are ready to work on Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone
Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom said on Thursday it was ready to continue work on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, after officials from the company met with U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi.
"In this regard, (Rosatom CEO) Alexey Likhachev expressed the readiness of the Russian side to continue work on the implementation of the IAEA Director General's initiative," it said.
Russian forces seized the plant in early March, soon after invading neighbouring Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of firing around it near the front lines, drawing condemnation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
