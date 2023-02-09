Man tonsures head of student for coming with cropped hairstyle to school in UP

Officials of Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a school staff member, accused of forcefully tonsuring the head of a student who allegedly came up with a cropped-hair style in the school. The incident took place in a school located near Kurki Bazar in the Sammanpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.

According to officials, the student came with a cropped hairstyle to the school, to which the staff member apparently lost his cool and ended up tonsuring the head of the student. After the incident, the boy returned to his home with a bald head and narrated the ordeal to his father, who filed a complaint to the police against the staff member.

In response to the episode, the police arrested the accused and charged him with sections 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)