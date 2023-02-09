South Africa in grip of profound energy crisis: President Ramaphosa
South Africa's most immediate task in the coming months is to reduce power cuts as the country is in the grip of a profound energy crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his annual State of the Nation Address to parliament on Thursday.
Rolling power cuts are expected to wipe as much as 2 percentage points off economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation this year. Pressure has mounted on Ramaphosa to provide solutions as South African households and businesses face hours of daily outages because of recurring breakdowns at state utility Eskom's fleet of coal-fired power stations.
