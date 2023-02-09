Left Menu

ADJ court rejects Muslim side's plea in matter related to Tile Wali Masjid in Lucknow

The Hindu side had claimed that it was not a mosque but 'Laxman Tila' and filed a plea before the court. The matter is to be taken up for hearing.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Additional District Judge 1 Court on Thursday rejected the plea of the Muslim side in the matter related to Tile Wali Masjid in Lucknow. The court also agreed that the matter is eligible for a hearing.

The Hindu side had claimed that it was not a mosque but 'Laxman Tila' and filed a plea before the court. The matter is to be taken up for hearing. The Hindu Mahasabha had raised questions about the mosque.

In protest against the petition of the Hindu side, the Muslim side also filed a petition and demanded from the court that this case is not eligible to be heard under the Places of Worship Act, 1991. While hearing the case today, the court rejected the petition of the Muslim side and agreed that this case is worth hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

