Pune: Miffed with "free soup" offer by rival eatery, two men assault owner

In an astonishing incident, two men in the Khadaki area of Pune assaulted their 27-year-old rival eatery stall owner for giving an offer of "free soup" to his customers. The incident took place on Monday where the victim and the accused operating their food outlets.

The 27-year victim Mulayam Pal in a written complaint to Pune police said that he had introduced an offer of "free soup" before food to attract the customers toward his outlet, which did not go well with the rival owner running his stall next to him miffed over this offer the accused Siddharth Bhalerao and his partner Digvijay Kachare had several verbal quarrels with the victim. According to the victim in his statement to police, "On February 6, when the victim was having food at a snack centre near his stall, one of the accused Bhalerao hit him on the head with a sharp iron weapon and abused him with the incident victim received serious injuries and stitches on his head."

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, the Pune police have registered a case against the two accused under Section 326 and other relevant IPC sections. Further probe is on by police on the allegations made by the victim. (ANI)

