Left Menu

Pune: Miffed with "free soup" offer by rival eatery, two men assault owner

In an astonishing incident two men in the Khadaki area of Pune assaulted their 27-year-old rival eatery stall owner for giving an offer of "Free Soup" to his customers.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 23:37 IST
Pune: Miffed with "free soup" offer by rival eatery, two men assault owner
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an astonishing incident, two men in the Khadaki area of Pune assaulted their 27-year-old rival eatery stall owner for giving an offer of "free soup" to his customers. The incident took place on Monday where the victim and the accused operating their food outlets.

The 27-year victim Mulayam Pal in a written complaint to Pune police said that he had introduced an offer of "free soup" before food to attract the customers toward his outlet, which did not go well with the rival owner running his stall next to him miffed over this offer the accused Siddharth Bhalerao and his partner Digvijay Kachare had several verbal quarrels with the victim. According to the victim in his statement to police, "On February 6, when the victim was having food at a snack centre near his stall, one of the accused Bhalerao hit him on the head with a sharp iron weapon and abused him with the incident victim received serious injuries and stitches on his head."

On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, the Pune police have registered a case against the two accused under Section 326 and other relevant IPC sections. Further probe is on by police on the allegations made by the victim. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023