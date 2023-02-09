BRIEF-EDF, French Government Considering Tapping Into Resources Provided By "Livret A" Savings Account To Finance Part Of Plan To Build 6 Nuclear Reactors-FT
* EDF AND THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT ARE CONSIDERING TAPPING INTO THE RESOURCES PROVIDED BY THE POPULAR "LIVRET A" SAVINGS ACCOUNT - FT
* FRANCE IS CONSIDERING USING FUNDS FROM DEPOSITORS IN A CENTURIES-OLD SAVINGS ACCOUNT TO FINANCE PART OF A €50BN PLAN TO BUILD SIX NUCLEAR REACTORS- FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/3YBqjOP Further company coverage:
