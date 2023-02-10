Left Menu

Russia, IAEA hope to make progress on Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone

Russia and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Thursday said they hoped to make progress on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has come under repeated shelling over the past months. Alexei Likhachev, head of state nuclear firm Rosatom, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi made the comments after meeting in Moscow.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 00:56 IST
Russia, IAEA hope to make progress on Zaporizhzhia nuclear safety zone
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia and the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog on Thursday said they hoped to make progress on creating a safety zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has come under repeated shelling over the past months.

Alexei Likhachev, head of state nuclear firm Rosatom, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi made the comments after meeting in Moscow. The IAEA wants a safety zone around the plant, to prevent heavy weapons and shelling from causing further damage.

The nuclear power plant - the largest of its kind in Europe - was seized by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine last year. Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for the shelling and accuse each other of risking a nuclear accident. "It may be that the result of these very important talks today will give us a chance to get a step closer to creating a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station," Likhachev said after the meeting as he stood next to Grossi. Rosatom released a video of the two men's comments.

Grossi - who is due to continue talks with Russian officials on Friday - reiterated his concerns about safety at the plant, saying the situation was "very fragile, very precarious". The sounds of loud shelling meant a scheduled rotation of IAEA experts at the plant had not taken place as scheduled on Thursday, he said.

"All of this says to us that we cannot lose any more time, that we need to make concrete progress. I hope to be able to do that, to continue this work tomorrow," he said. The plant accounted for around 20% of Ukraine's national power generation before the invasion, but has not produced any electricity since September when the last of its six reactors was put offline.

After it was seized by Russian troops, Rosatom took control of it and installed its own management, a move that Kyiv has denounced as illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023