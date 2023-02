BRIEF-MSCI Revises Adani Group Weightings After Free Float Review- FT

Feb 9 (Reuters) -

* MSCI REVISES ADANI GROUP WEIGHTINGS AFTER FREE FLOAT REVIEW- FT

* MSCI SAID IT HAD CUT ITS DETERMINED FREE FLOAT FOR 4 COMPANIES IN ADANI GROUP: ADANI ENTERPRISES, ADANI TOTAL GAS, ADANI TRANSMISSION, ACC - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/40ObZoa

