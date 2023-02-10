MSCI cuts some Adani group companies' free-float designations - FT
Index provider MSCI has cut the free-float designations of four Adani group securities, which will impact the conglomerate's index weightings, according to a report in the Financial Times. MSCI said it had reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and the Associated Cement Companies, the report said.
The remaining companies' free floats remain the same. MSCI and Adani group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
