Left Menu

Cracks noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath so far says DM Chamoli

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Friday said various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:38 IST
Cracks noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath so far says DM Chamoli
Various cracks noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana on Friday said various cracks had been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Taking to social media, DM Himanshu tweeted, "Cracks have been noticed in 868 buildings of Joshimath. Out of these, 181 buildings are in unsafe areas. The dismantling work of Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn is in its final stage."

Himanshu Khurana also said that 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps and basic facilities are being provided to them. "Relief amount of 515.80 lakhs has been distributed to the families hit by subsidence in Joshimath. The amount distributed is advanced relief for damaged buildings, special rehabilitation package, a one-time special grant for transportation of goods, and for the purpose of immediate needs and purchase of household items," he added.

"A total of 878 members of 243 disaster-affected families are in relief camps. Basic facilities like food, drinking water, and medicine are being made available to the affected people in the relief camps," further informing DM Khurana tweeted. Earlier, on February 2, Khurana conducted an on-site inspection of the prefabricated shelters being constructed to rehabilitate the affected families migrating due to land subsidence.

The DM also directed the executive body to fast-track and complete the construction work as soon as possible. Earlier, on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that the number of buildings with cracks has not increased and till now 863 buildings with cracks have been detected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023