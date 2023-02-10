Left Menu

Several injured in bus accident in J-K's Udhampur

Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Moungri area of Udhampur district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:41 IST
Several injured in bus accident in J-K's Udhampur
A visual from the bus accident in J-K's Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several passengers were injured after a bus met with an accident in the Moungri area of Udhampur district on Friday. The bus was en route to Moungri from Udhampur when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Gulaban area, causing it to skid off the road.

Currently, the police team is present at the accident spot. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on January 28, in the Udhampur area, a bus met with an accident in which several passengers were injured. The bus was en route to Jammu from Doda. The accident occurred at Sail Sallan on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The injured were shifted to the District hospital Udhampur. "Six persons got injured and shifted to District Hospital," said Dr Vijay Basnotra, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Udhampur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023