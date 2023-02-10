Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly: BJP protests after CM Gehlot mistakenly reads previous year's budget

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a major faux pas in the state assembly on Friday when he started reading parts of his government's previous Budget.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 12:54 IST
Rajasthan Assembly: BJP protests after CM Gehlot mistakenly reads previous year's budget
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Opposition BJP members protested in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was reading from the old budget. Following the alleged blunder made by the Congress leader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators protested and the assembly proceedings got disrupted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, "Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?" Meanwhile, Gehlot clarified by saying, "You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference b/w what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise?"

Taking to Twitter, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh said, "Gehlot ji remains very careless, campaigned for this year's budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister's light went off. Don't know, laugh or cry!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

