Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch raises Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre

Bilaspur-based Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch has increased its Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre from Friday. Under the new rates, milk will now be available at Rs 58 in low-lying areas and Rs 60 per litre in hilly areas and Chandigarh.

This milk is supplied to various Himachal districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Shimla. It also covers Chandigarh.

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch president Nanak Chand said that keeping in view the interest of milk-producing families, the organisation has increased the prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Kamdhenu Hitkari manch is an NGO and is registered under the HP Societies Act 1960. It started functioning in October 2001 with the collection of only 37 litres of milk, which has now risen to 30,000 litres.

There are 4,500 milk producer families in the districts of Bilaspur and Solan that supply milk to the society, and it is sold in several parts of Himachal and Chandigarh.

It also produces curd, paneer, lassi, ice cream, sweets and ghee purely made of cow milk.

Earlier, Amul Milk had increased its price by two rupees per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)