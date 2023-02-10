Left Menu

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch raises Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre

Bilaspur-based Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch has increased its Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre from Friday. It also covers Chandigarh.Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch president Nanak Chand said that keeping in view the interest of milk-producing families, the organisation has increased the prices by Rs 2 per litre.Kamdhenu Hitkari manch is an NGO and is registered under the HP Societies Act 1960.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:18 IST
Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch raises Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • India

Bilaspur-based Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch has increased its Vyas Dhenu milk price by Rs 2 per litre from Friday. Under the new rates, milk will now be available at Rs 58 in low-lying areas and Rs 60 per litre in hilly areas and Chandigarh.

This milk is supplied to various Himachal districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Solan and Shimla. It also covers Chandigarh.

Kamdhenu Hitkari Manch president Nanak Chand said that keeping in view the interest of milk-producing families, the organisation has increased the prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Kamdhenu Hitkari manch is an NGO and is registered under the HP Societies Act 1960. It started functioning in October 2001 with the collection of only 37 litres of milk, which has now risen to 30,000 litres.

There are 4,500 milk producer families in the districts of Bilaspur and Solan that supply milk to the society, and it is sold in several parts of Himachal and Chandigarh.

It also produces curd, paneer, lassi, ice cream, sweets and ghee purely made of cow milk.

Earlier, Amul Milk had increased its price by two rupees per litre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023