India's business community is seen with trust, respect as wealth contributor: Rajnath Singh at UP Global Investors Summit

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the Central government has put forward a new vision for the business community in the country, which is now looked upon with trust and respect. Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said, "The slope of industrial growth in the country was declining due to some historical reasons because of which people used to hesitate to step in to the business sector despite the availability of all resources. Because of this pseudo-secularism, the established industries were also hampered. However, the encouragement and achievements in the sector during the previous years show how the government has presented a new approach towards the business committee."

"The business community is now looked upon with trust and respect as a wealth contributor as the previous ineffective rules- which were a Red Tape for the industry have now turned into a Red carpet," he added. He further termed the faith of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Global Investors Committee in the country's business sector a 'matter of pride' and said: "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh will also gain the pace of development which was once taken up by Gujarat during his Chief Ministerial phase."

"Because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP has now become Health up, Education up, Infrastructure up, Investment up, Return of Investment up," he added. UP Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The mega event is aimed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavors to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardized services to investors, an official statement read. The summit was inaugurated by PM Modi and was attended by UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and several industrialists including Mukesh Ambani.

During the course of the summit, a total of 34 sessions are slated to be held. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit. (ANI)

