Ukrainian power grid hit by Russian missiles -Ukrenergo
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:39 IST
Several high-voltage facilities across Ukraine were hit by Russian missile attacks on Friday morning, Ukraine's state grid operator said.
Grid operator Ukrenergo said that several facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine had been hit, causing disruption to power supply.
