Bihar IPS Officer Vikas Vaibhav served with Show-cause notice

Begusarai Inspector General CUM Add Commandant General, Home Gaurd & Fire Service, IPS Vikas Vaibhav was served with a show cause notice after a screenshot of his alleged tweet went viral on social media where he alleged that he is "listening to abuse from DG madam every day". Regarding this, he has been asked for an explanation through a show-cause notice as to why action should not be taken against him.

"I was given the responsibility of IG, Home guards and Fire Services on 18.10.2022 and since then I am making every effort to discharge all the new responsibilities, every day since then unnecessarily I am hearing abuses from the mouth of DG Madam (recorded too)," says the viral screenshot of the tweet allegedly made by IPS Vikas Vaibhav. He is served a show cause notice citing provisions of Rule 3 of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968 with the allegations of violation of confidentiality.

According to the provisions of Rule 3 of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968, every member of the service should act in a courteous manner and shall not adopt dilatory tactics in his dealings with the public or otherwise. The provisions state that the members on duty are liable to maintain confidentiality in the performance of their official duties as required by any laws for the time being in force. "The matter of recording by you in the viral message has been brought into the public domain. It is clear from this that the discussions held in the office meetings are recorded by you. This shows your wrong intention. It is also in violation of the relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act," the notice said.

The notice said that IPS Vikas Vaibhav has tried to tarnish the image of his senior official by making baseless allegations through social media. His conduct is completely contrary to the conduct of a senior police officer and is indicative of his indiscipline, lack of duty and acts against the law, the notice said further.

Based on this, Begusarai IG CUM ADD Commandant General, Home Gaurd & Fire Service, IPS Vikas Vaibhav is asked to submit a reply within 24 hours by the Director General-cum-Commander General, Home Defense Corps and Fire Services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)