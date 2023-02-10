Left Menu

Mumbai: Construction work underway at bullet train project at Vikhroli

Construction work is underway at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Vikhroli.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:54 IST
Visual from the construction work at Vikhroli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Construction work is underway at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project at Vikhroli. "We will build six platforms around 24 meters below ground level. Stations have three levels including station facilities, passenger amenities and platforms on each level," said Project Manager UP Singh.

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court green-flagged the bullet train project and refused to set aside the acquisition of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd's plot at Vikhroli. A division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and MM Sathaye observed, "There are no irregularities in the acquisition...Project is of paramount importance...Public interest would prevail over private interest". The court has also refused to stay the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

