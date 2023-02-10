Left Menu

SC dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India

The Modi Question' relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 13:55 IST
SC dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and BBC India from operating from Indian territory in wake of airing the documentary titled, 'India: The Modi Question' relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh said that the plea was misconceived and the court cannot impose censorship.

"Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship... What is this?" the bench asked from the petitioner's counsel. Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta sought a ban on BBC operations in India alleging that it was taking an "anti-India" position.

The PIL also sought direction from the NIA to initiate a probe against the anti-India and anti-Indian-government reporting/documentary films/short films including its employee journalist in India and to submit an inquiry report before the apex court. The PIL said a recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister is a "result of deep conspiracy against global rise of India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Earlier, the apex court had issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on pleas seeking direction to restrain the Central government from censoring the BBC documentary relating to the 2002 Gujarat Riots. UK's BBC two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002 sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

As per the sources, on January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023