France's Foreign Minister discussed Ukraine and Iran with U.S. counterpart Blinken
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:04 IST
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna spoke about several issues, including Iran, with her U.S. counterpart Anthony Blinken during which they reiterated their "full support" to Ukraine, France's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Colonna and Blinken discussed Iran and the need for the country to "fully co-operate" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which said last week Tehran was inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthony Blinken
- Catherine Colonna
- Blinken
- U.S.
- France
- Tehran
- French
- Colonna
- Foreign Ministry
- IAEA
- Iran
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France to recall Burkina ambassador over tensions, foreign ministry says
Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites
French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine's needs
French prosecutor investigates greenwashing allegations against TotalEnergies
French foreign minister arrives in Odesa to assess Ukraine's needs