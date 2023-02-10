France's Foreign Minister discussed Ukraine and Iran with U.S. counterpart Blinken

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna spoke about several issues, including Iran, with her U.S. counterpart Anthony Blinken during which they reiterated their "full support" to Ukraine, France's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Colonna and Blinken discussed Iran and the need for the country to "fully co-operate" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which said last week Tehran was inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations.

