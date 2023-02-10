Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles strike Ukraine

An air raid alert was declared across Ukraine and explosions rang out in the capital and surrounding regions on Friday, after Moscow launched a wave of long-range air strikes at targets from the front. Russian forces struck the electric grid in several parts of Ukraine in overnight attacks and at least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour.

MISSILE STRIKES * High-voltage facilities in eastern, southern and western Ukraine were hit by Russian missiles, causing disruption to power supplies, grid operator Ukrenergo said.

* Reuters journalists heard explosions in the capital. The city administration said air defences were working. * "Enemy aviation is in the air and ships which can carry Kaliber missiles are in the sea. The enemy launched the missiles. The air alert will be long," said Maksym Marchenko, regional governor of the southern region of Odesa. "Please do not ignore the air alert sirens, and go to the shelters."

DIPLOMACY * French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but that Kyiv was in need of more immediate military firepower.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, attending an EU summit on Thursday, said some European leaders had offered warplanes to Ukraine. He did not name the countries that would give planes. * "Free Europe cannot be imagined without free Ukraine," Zelenskiy said. Nevertheless, he heard from European Council chief Charles Michel that Ukraine's road to EU membership would be long and hard.

* Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said NATO must act together on jets for Ukraine. * Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would be Ukrainians who suffer if Britain or other Western countries supply fighter jets to Kyiv.

FIGHTING * Kyiv says it expects Moscow to broaden its offensive with a big push as the Feb. 24 anniversary of the invasion nears.

POLITICS/ECONOMY/SOCIETY * President Vladimir Putin said Russia's economy had overcome the worst effects of sanctions and was expected to show modest growth this year, despite what he said were attempts to undermine certain industries.

* A quarter of Ukraine's population is at risk of developing a severe mental health condition as the country grapples with the year-long Russian invasion, a senior health official said.

