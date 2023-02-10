Left Menu

Owners of four jaggery production units booked for power theft in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:38 IST
Owners of four jaggery production units booked for power theft in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The owners of four jaggery production units in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh were booked on Friday for alleged power theft, an official said.

The units were caught ''stealing'' power by a vigilance team of the electricity department.

Executive engineer of the electricity department Dhirender Kumar told the media that the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Electricity Act.

They were identified as Ankit Kumar, Sher Singh, Gufran and Mehboob, all residents of the Nai Mandi area of the district.

''A fine of Rs 15 lakh has also been imposed on the four jaggery production units,'' the official said.

