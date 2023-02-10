Left Menu

Local villagers rescue two deers in Assam's Darrang district

Local villagers rescued two deer in the Dalgaon area in Assam's Darrang district. The local villagers of the Ghiladhari area near Dalgaon on Thursday rescued two deer and informed forest officials. Later forest officials reached the spot and took the rescued deer to Orang National Park. A forest official of Darrang district said that the villagers of the Ghiladhari area rescued two deers and informed the forest department officials.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:46 IST
Deer rescued by villagers in Assam's Darrang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Later forest officials reached the spot and took the rescued deer to Orang National Park. A forest official of Darrang district said that the villagers of the Ghiladhari area rescued two deers and informed the forest department officials.

The two deers belonging to the Orang national park escaped somehow and got lost in the residential areas in the nearby area. The villagers spotted the deer, rescued them and handed them over to the forest department to be sent to the Orang National Park again. "We immediately reached the spot and rescued the deer. We will release the deer after providing them with the required treatment," the forest official said.

A week ago, a carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger was found near Bhabapur camp inside the Orang National Park, a senior forest department official said. According to forest officials, the Royal Bengal tiger died a few days back due to old-age-related issues.

The forest staff immediately alarmed the higher authorities. He added that the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

As per a report issued by National Tiger Conservation Authority last year, Assam was in fourth place in terms of reported tiger deaths since 2012. Assam with 72 tigers' death was behind Madhya Pradesh (270), followed by Maharashtra (183), Karnataka (150), and Uttarakhand (96). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

