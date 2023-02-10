Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, IAEA head discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday discussed nuclear safety issues with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi during his visit to Moscow.
The two men paid particular attention to the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in southern Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TASS
- Russia
- Zaporizhzhia
- Moscow
- Sergei Ryabkov
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group
WRAPUP 2-Germany, U.S. to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Russia slams decision
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Allies pledge modern tanks to Ukraine
New U.S. envoy arrives in Russia - embassy
Yellen welcomes South Africa's energy transition, steers clear of Russia mention