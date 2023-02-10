President Droupadi Murmu's two-day Odisha visit begins today

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday on a two-day visit. She will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women's University and attend some other events in the twin cities on Friday and Saturday. Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with other dignitaries welcomed Droupadi Murmu at Biju Patnaik International Airport on her arrival to Odisha.

On the first day, she will attend the foundation day the of Jnanaprabha Mission at the Utkal Mandap in the afternoon. Later she will attend the second convocation of Rama Devi Women's University, Murmu's alma mater. Murmu will also inaugurate a banquet hall at the Governor's residence and spend the night at Raj Bhavan. On the second day, she is scheduled to visit Lingaraj Temple to pay obeisance to the Lord and then attend a programme at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) Cuttack before returning to Delhi.

Earlier, talking to ANI, Aparajita Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of Rama Devi Women's University said, "Our university family is all set to welcome President Droupadi Murmu for the second convocation of the Rama Devi Women's University on February 10th. We have been in regular touch with Odisha's governor's office." "While the convocation ceremony, Madam President will confer gold medals to 22 students, and hand over PhD degrees to two students of the university. President Murmu also will felicitate the Honoris Causa award to four renowned women of the state for their noble cause," Choudhary said.

A student of Rama Devi Women's University expressed her happiness on President Murmu's visit and said, "It's a proud moment for us to hear President of India Droupadi Murmu during the second convocation ceremony on February 10th here." "She was from a poor family but with her determination towards study she secured the highest constitutional post in India and became President. She is our inspiration," a Rama Devi Women's University student said.

However, it was the President herself, who had earlier evinced interest in attending the convocation of her alma mater and wrote to the Governor and Chancellor of the University, Ganeshi Lal, expressing her willingness for the same. After assuming the office, this will be the second visit of Murmu to Odisha. Earlier in November 2022 also President Murmu visited Odisha. (ANI)

