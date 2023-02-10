Left Menu

Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan

If fodder rates come down, automatically milk prices will also decline, the minister added.Replying to another supplementary question, Balyan said three private firms are conducting trial of a vaccine developed by Hisar-based ICAR institute for the control of Lumpy Skin Disease LSD in cattle.The trial is underway.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:00 IST
Milk prices increased due to rise in fodder cost: Union minister Balyan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Milk prices in the country have risen due to increase in the feed and fodder cost, Union Minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Balyan, who is Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said dairy companies pass on 75 per cent of the retail price to farmers. There is a need to balance between farmers and consumers.

Farmers need to get higher returns on milk for them to take up dairy farming, he said.

In the recent time, there has been increase in the prices of feed and fodder due to which prices of milk have gone up. If fodder rates come down, automatically milk prices will also decline, the minister added.

Replying to another supplementary question, Balyan said three private firms are conducting trial of a vaccine developed by Hisar-based ICAR institute for the control of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle.

''The trial is underway. I am hopeful after the trial, the vaccine will be commercialised soon,'' he added. Milk prices have been hiked multiple times by leading suppliers in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023